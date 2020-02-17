Famed Irish tenor to bring Celtic Thunder to stage in The Villages

Emmet Cahill, widely regarded as Ireland’s most exciting young tenor and star of the PBS Irish music phenomenon Celtic Thunder, will perform a concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Savannah Center.

Cahill will take the audience on a musical journey, serenading them to a blend of traditional Irish classics, including “Danny Boy” and “That’s An Irish Lullaby,” as well as Broadway and movie favorites (“Music of the Night,” “Moon River”), nostalgic favorites (“Dream a Little Dream of Me”) and more. He’ll also take audience requests during the popular “song request medley” segment of the concert.

“I like to perform songs that have humanity to them, that tell a story. People want to feel connected to what I’m doing. They want to go away feeling that they’ve had an experience themselves. Through my songs and my stories, I want to make the audience laugh and cry,” Cahill said.

From the age of five, Cahill has been devoted to the world of music. He was awarded music scholarships, studied several instruments and received formal classical training in opera at the prestigious Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. Cahill has won multiple classical competitions in Ireland and was named Tenor of the Year by the Irish Music Association in 2013. He has toured around the world with Celtic Thunder since 2011.

The 29-year-old from Mullingar, County Westmeath added “solo artist” to his list of achievements in 2015. As a soloist, he has toured in over 80 cities across North America. Cahill signed with Sony Music USA and recorded “Emmet Cahill’s Ireland,” which went to number one on Billboard magazine’s World Music Album charts. The album offers the best of the traditional Irish repertoire, with Cahill accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland.

Cahill has appeared on many radio and TV programs (“Today, “Fox & Friends,” “Home and Family”). He has performed at distinguished venues, including by invitation for the Joint Chiefs of Staff at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and at New York’s Carnegie Hall, where he performed to a sold-out audience. Cahill had the honor of opening the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City, as well as singing at the famed St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

“I’m looking forward to coming to The Villages for the very first time. I’ve been wanting to sing here for quite awhile now, so this is a wonderful way to kick off my March tour. I’ll be asking the audience to sing along with me – so have those voices ready and warmed up,” he said.

Tickets are $25-$35 for residents, $30-40 for the general public. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.thevillagesentertainment.com/event/emmet-cahill/ or at the door.