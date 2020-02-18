Longtime meteorologist predicting climate change disaster to speak in The Villages

A longtime meteorologist/climatologist who believes a climate change disaster is imminent is coming to The Villages as a guest of Trump Team 2020 Florida.

David Dilley, a former National Weather Service meteorologist and founder of Global Weather Oscillations (GWO), will speak Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. The event is open to the public and those interested in attending can get free tickets by clicking HERE.

Dilley developed ClimatePulse Technology based on specific cycles of electromagnetic earth-moon-sun interactions that control climate cycles. He also is known for his work in hurricane landfall cycle predictions, El Nino predictions and climate change. Over the past four years, he claims to have accurately predicted all nine hurricane landfall locations six months in advance. That includes hurricanes Dorian, Barry, Michael, Irma, Harvey, Matthew, Nate, Florence and Hermine.

During his lecture, Dilley, who has 40 years of meteorological and climatological experience, will talk about how the earth’s climate cycles alternate from warm to cool about every 230-years. He says the last global warming cycle ended in the year 1794, which means the beginning of a “dangerous” global cooling cycle will bring historically cold winters and “likely catastrophic cooling events” in the 2030s.

For more information, visit www.GlobalWeatherOscillations.com.