Man in hoodie with stolen gun arrested at Wal-Mart in The Villages

A man in a hoodie with a stolen gun tucked in his waistband was arrested at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the store at 11:20 a.m. Sunday after 27-year-old Wilson Harvey Shafer of Summerfield attempted to leave the store with merchandise for which he had not paid. A deputy detained Shafer, who admitted he had a gun in his waistband, according to an arrest report. The black Glock .45-caliber weapon had been stolen out of Lake County. Shafer did not have a concealed weapon permit.

Shafer was found to be in possession of pills identified as Clonazepam. He also had methamphetamine and marijuana.

Security footage showed that Shafer had selected earbuds in the store, removed them from their packaging and put them in his ears. The package was found in his pocket. He also took a watch and put it on his wrist.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $26,000 bond.