Run in with the pool ‘police’ in The Villages

To the Editor:

I’ve been a resident for four years.

We took a walk to mail a package at Mallory pool. My grandson, husband, and my mother. A car turned onto Banbury Run. No sidewalks, but we were close to the curb. The female driver increased her speed significantly as if she were angry we were anywhere close to the road!

Get to Mallory and are immediately rudely greeted by the pool “police.” Rudely let us know that wasn’t a children’s pool! Grandson was in his PJs! I had a package in my hand, clearly there for the mail center. Went on to tell us where a children’s pool is. Told her I was a “veteran Villager” and was well aware of where children are allowed. I should have let her know how much more kindly she could have corresponded to us!

Meanwhile, my husband is swimming trying to get some exercise in (yes, well aware this is not a lap pool). Quiet though, until the “groupies” arrived for their own little private water aerobics.

One man intentionally stood right in front of my husband’s swimming more than once. Not a lap pool. Not a water aerobics pool. Not crowded. I pay the same fees these people do. Snobbish “groupies” who think that is their pool. Ridiculous.

Lori Cynewski

Village of Amelia