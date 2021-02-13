Saturday, February 13, 2021
Home Health

14 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams area long-term care centers

Larry D. Croom

Fourteen more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus wreaked havoc on three area long-term care centers.

Thirteen of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County and the other one lived in Marion County. They are among the 1,405 tri-county deaths, the 29,179 in Florida and the 483,648 across the country.

Three local long-term care centers are reporting significant numbers among patients suffering from COVID-19. Those include:

  • Freedom Pointe Health Center at 1460 El Camino Real in The Villages – 14 residents who tested positive and transferred out of the facility;
  • Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center at 16605 S.E. 74th Soulliere Ave. in The Villages – 17 residents who tested positive and 15 residents who tested positive and transferred out of the facility; and
  • Cypress Care Center at 490 S. Old Wire Road in Wildwood – one resident who tested positive and 14 residents who tested positive and transferred out of the facility.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,821,937 cases – an increase of 7,515 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,788,827 are residents. A total of 79,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,336 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 75,991 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 3,879;
  • Leesburg up 15 for a total of 3,663;
  • Lady Lake up 13 for a total of 1,391;
  • Summerfield up 12 for a total of 1,652;
  • Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 634;
  • Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,110;
  • Wildwood up 2 for a total of 903; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 438.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 57,149 – increase of 272
  • Deaths: 1,405
  • Hospitalizations: 3,319

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,576 – increase of 25
  • Deaths: 215
  • Hospitalizations: 468
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,540), Wildwood (903), Bushnell (832), Coleman (820) and Oxford (438).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 23,346 – increase of 131
  • Deaths: 516
  • Hospitalizations: 1,227
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,091), Leesburg (3,663), Eustis (2,078), Mount Dora (1,788) and Tavares (1,717). The Villages also is reporting 163 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,227 – increase of 116
  • Deaths: 674
  • Hospitalizations: 1,624
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,338), Summerfield (1,652), Dunnellon (1,194), Belleview (1,110) and Silver Springs (511). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

