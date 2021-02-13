14 more local COVID-19 deaths as virus slams area long-term care centers

Fourteen more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus wreaked havoc on three area long-term care centers.
Thirteen of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County and the other one lived in Marion County. They are among the 1,405 tri-county deaths, the 29,179 in Florida and the 483,648 across the country.
Three local long-term care centers are reporting significant numbers among patients suffering from COVID-19. Those include:
- Freedom Pointe Health Center at 1460 El Camino Real in The Villages – 14 residents who tested positive and transferred out of the facility;
- Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center at 16605 S.E. 74th Soulliere Ave. in The Villages – 17 residents who tested positive and 15 residents who tested positive and transferred out of the facility; and
- Cypress Care Center at 490 S. Old Wire Road in Wildwood – one resident who tested positive and 14 residents who tested positive and transferred out of the facility.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,821,937 cases – an increase of 7,515 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,788,827 are residents. A total of 79,568 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,336 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 75,991 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, 68 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 3,879;
- Leesburg up 15 for a total of 3,663;
- Lady Lake up 13 for a total of 1,391;
- Summerfield up 12 for a total of 1,652;
- Fruitland Park up 6 for a total of 634;
- Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,110;
- Wildwood up 2 for a total of 903; and
- Oxford up 1 for a total of 438.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 57,149 – increase of 272
- Deaths: 1,405
- Hospitalizations: 3,319
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 7,576 – increase of 25
- Deaths: 215
- Hospitalizations: 468
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,540), Wildwood (903), Bushnell (832), Coleman (820) and Oxford (438).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 23,346 – increase of 131
- Deaths: 516
- Hospitalizations: 1,227
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,091), Leesburg (3,663), Eustis (2,078), Mount Dora (1,788) and Tavares (1,717). The Villages also is reporting 163 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 26,227 – increase of 116
- Deaths: 674
- Hospitalizations: 1,624
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,338), Summerfield (1,652), Dunnellon (1,194), Belleview (1,110) and Silver Springs (511). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.