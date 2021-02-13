Man in underwear arrested on trespassing charge at rental home in Wildwood

A man in his underwear was arrested on a trespassing charge at a rental home in Wildwood.

Cleve Edmond Hardwick, 61, was arrested Wednesday night when officers were called to the home in the 400 block of Terry Street to investigate a possible burglary, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. When police arrived on the scene, Hardwick was in the bathroom in his underwear, preparing to put on a pair of shorts.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, as he was “mumbling words and phrases,” the arrest report said. He was found to be in possession of a white crystal subject that tested positive for cocaine.

The property management company for the home produced surveillance images which showed Hardwick entering the building. There was an existing broken window at the home.

Hardwick has a history of arrests for bizarre behavior including ripping down Trump flags in 2020, trespassing at Wildwood City Hall in 2016 and trespassing at a hair salon, also in 2016.

He was taken into custody on charges of trespassing and possession of cocaine. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $4,000 bond.