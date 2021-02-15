COVID-19 cases slow but Florida death toll still increasing at rapid rate

Florida reported its lowest total of new COVID-19 cases in months on Monday but the death toll from the virus across the tri-county area and the Sunshine State continued to climb at an alarming rate.

Sixteen more local fatalities were reported Monday – 11 in Lake County, four in Sumter County where the majority of Villages households are located and one in Marion County. They are among the 1,423 victims in the tri-county area, the 29,434 in Florida and the 486,111 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,830,988 cases – an increase of 3,615 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,797,728 are residents. A total of 79,635 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,377 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 76,219 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 28 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 8 for a total of 3,892;

Leesburg up 6 for a total of 3,680;

Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,120;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,397;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,661; and

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 640.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 57,497 – increase of 125

Deaths: 1,423

Hospitalizations: 3,323

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,608 – increase of 11

Deaths: 219

Hospitalizations: 472

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,553), Wildwood (911), Bushnell (835), Coleman (822) and Oxford (438).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 23,498 – increase of 56

Deaths: 527

Hospitalizations: 1,227

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,135), Leesburg (3,680), Eustis (2,089), Mount Dora (1,799) and Tavares (1,731). The Villages also is reporting 163 cases.

MARION COUNTY