Local COVID-19 death toll rising rapidly as new cases of virus ramp back up

Larry D. Croom

The local COVID-19 death toll continued to rise rapidly Tuesday as new cases of the virus showed a marked increase across Florida.

Nineteen new tri-county area deaths were reported – 14 in Marion County and the other five in Lake County. They are among the 1,441 deaths across the local area, the 29,659 in Florida and the 487,564 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,837,285 cases – an increase of 6,297 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,803,893 are residents. A total of 79,833 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,535 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 29,659 deaths and 76,525 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 51 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 3,904;
  • Leesburg up 11 for a total of 3,691;
  • Summerfield up 9 for a total of 1,670;
  • Belleview up 8 for a total of 1,128;
  • Wildwood up 4 for a total of 915;
  • Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,400;
  • Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 642; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 1 for a total of 109.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 57,767 – increase of 270
  • Deaths: 1,441
  • Hospitalizations: 3,347

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,634 – increase of 26
  • Deaths: 224
  • Hospitalizations: 479
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,566), Wildwood (915), Bushnell (837), Coleman (822) and Oxford (438).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 23,587 – increase of 89
  • Deaths: 526
  • Hospitalizations: 1,231
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,173), Leesburg (3,691), Eustis (2,098), Mount Dora (1,804) and Tavares (1,736). The Villages also is reporting 162 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 26,546 – increase of 155
  • Deaths: 691
  • Hospitalizations: 1,637
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,560), Summerfield (1,670), Dunnellon (1,202), Belleview (1,128) and Silver Springs (528). The Villages also is reporting 176 cases.

