Panhandler from Iraq arrested outside custard store in The Villages

Meta Minton

Nabil Latif Majeed

A panhandler who was born in Iraq was arrested outside a custard store in The Villages.

Nabil Latif Majeed, 59, of Lewis Center, Ohio, had been hanging around outside Ollie’s Frozen Custard at the Spanish Plaines shopping center at about 8 p.m. Monday when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned to the scene.

When the Baghdad, Iraq native spotted a deputy coming toward him, he began walking out into traffic, according to the arrest report. After Majeed was detained by a deputy, he said he had been looking for food to eat from a trash can. Majeed then used a racial slur, aimed at the deputy.

Ollie’s Frozen Custard at Spanish Plaines

Majeed was ordered to sit on the sidewalk while the deputy spoke to a representative from Ollie’s Frozen Custard about the incident. Majeed disobeyed the deputy’s instruction and got within a foot of the deputy and the Ollie’s Frozen Custard staffer. When the deputy attempted to handcuff Majeed, he pulled away and refused to cooperate. He also touched the deputy’s body camera.

Majeed was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was also banned from Ollie’s Frozen Custard.

