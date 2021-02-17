Wednesday, February 17, 2021
62.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Villagers don’t want to subsidize Developer’s building south of State Road 44

Meta Minton

When Stan Galperin and his wife moved to The Villages nearly eight years ago, their sales person made a promise. The Villages was going to stop building at State Road 44.

The Properties of The Villages rep told the couple they could expect a huge increase in the value of their home.

“She also told us that the county tax rate had decreased several years running,” Galperin said.

Being from New Jersey, a high tax rate state, it was welcome news for the couple. Their only income is Social Security and what they have saved.

And then in September 2019, the Sumter County Commission voted to raise property tax rates by 25 percent.

“When our real estate taxes went up 25 percent and the appraised value of your home also went up the same year the total amount of increase was 28 percent. This was after our appraised value was stable or dropped over those years,” Galperin said.

Not exactly what they had been promised.

“Now we subsidize the new homes that compete with the value of our home. In essence, I am helping to reduce my future,” Galperin said.

He’s among the many Sumter County residents who favored the 4-1 vote Tuesday by the Sumter County Commission to reject an offer from the Developer of The Villages to pay 40 percent higher road impact fees on homes built in the Village of Southern Oaks, south of State Road 44.

“I was willing and happy to live with the size and amenities we had. Any new building and businesses should make their financial decision not by me subsidizing them. Roll back my taxes and place the cost on those that want to build,” Galperin said.

Paul Lindquist of the Village of Sanibel said it’s obvious the Developer has no respect for the people who bought homes in and support The Villages.

“He must think we are stupid, and then he offers a 40 percent increase on the sweetheart deal of $900+ impact fee,” he said.

“We hope the commissioners have the guts to raise the fees, and then eliminate the 25 percent tax increase imposed on us by the Developer’s lackeys,” Lindquist added.

Malachy Horan of the Village of Collier said the complaints about impact fees from The Villages don’t make sense.

“These impact fees will be added to the sales price of the new homes and passed along to the purchasers. The developers will not be eating these costs, rather, they will pass them on as they do not want their profit margins to diminish. Some people say that development will slow down or stop, but this is sheer madness. The Villages is a goldmine and will continue to be make no mistake about this,” Horan said.

Thomas Borck of the Village of Tall Tree also applauded Tuesday’s vote by the Sumter County Commission. He decried the howling by The Villages Daily Sun that this “tax increase” would doom small businesses, stop big box stores from considering locating in The Villages and diminish the quality of health care.

“Once again, The Villages is engaged in a misinformation campaign. Nice when you own a newspaper and two radio stations,” said the Village of Tall Trees resident.

However, Cherlyn Hester of the Villages of Liberty Park believes the Daily Sun has accurately predicted the future.

“Now, the new University of Florida Health hospital so desperately needed will not be built in what would have been the new ‘medical city’ south of Fenney. In addition, more businesses like restaurants we love and frequent will leave and likewise more people will move. And, there go our home values right behind. Well Villagers, you get what you deserve or better said, you get what you vote for,” she said.

Share your thoughts on the Sumter County impact fees at [email protected].

Related Articles

News

Global Medical Response sets up shop far outside The Villages

The Global Medical Response vaccine site is now located at Lake-Sumter State College in Sumterville.
Read more
Health

VA expands COVID-19 vaccine criteria to include obesity and smoking

North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System is expanding its vaccination criteria to include veterans who have conditions including obesity, diabetes, COPD, sickle cell disease, kidney disease, smoking, cancer and heart disease.
Read more
News

Ancient Order of Hibernians helps Ocala church that was attacked and burned

A Villages group has come together to help an Ocala church recover from a fiery attack that was carried out by a Dunnellon man in July.
Read more
Crime

Woman with unpaid tab arrested after outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse

A woman with an unpaid tab was arrested after an apparently intoxicated outburst at Longhorn Steakhouse at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.
Read more
Crime

Driver with Cuban ID card arrested after caught speeding in Wildwood

A driver with a Cuban identification card was arrested after he was caught speeding in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood man once arrested while ‘sweating profusely’ back behind bars

A Wildwood man who was “sweating profusely” when he was arrested last year with a gun and illicit drugs is back behind bars.
Read more
Crime

License-less Summerfield man nabbed speeding in school zone

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Wednesday morning after he was caught speeding in the school zone at Harbour View Elementary School.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,652FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
62.8 ° F
64 °
62 °
82 %
2.2mph
90 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
64 °
Mon
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment