Wildwood Wildcat Boosters selling discount cards to help fund scholarships and athletics

Members of the Wildwood Middle High School Wildcat Boosters will be selling discount cards on Saturday, Feb. 20.

The group will be set up at two locations – Publix at Trailwinds Village at 5810 Seven Mile Dr. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Ace Hardware at 300 Shopping Center Dr. from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The $10 cards offer significant discounts to 35 merchants and restaurants and are valid through the end of the year.

Money from the sales of the discount cards – donations also will be accepted – helps provide scholarships to seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and supports athletics. Normally, athletic teams make enough money selling tickets for their games, but because of COVID-19, attendance is down drastically. This has resulted in the need for the teams to do their own fundraising.