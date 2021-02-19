Friday, February 19, 2021
52.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

CDD 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve

Meta Minton

Community Development District 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve funding and supervisors are wondering if they are holding on to too much of the residents’ money.

The discussion Friday morning by CDD 5 came one day after similar concerns were raised by the Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors.

“In my opinion what we have is far more than adequate,” said CDD 5 Supervisor Gerald Ferlisi.

CDD 5 has $15 million in reserve. The 2020-21 general fund budget is $3.4 million.

This year, CDD 5 will contribute $1.8 million to the Project Wide Advisory Committee. That represents 53 percent of the CDD 5 budget. The objective of PWAC is to share in infrastructure costs south of County Road 466. A major infrastructure failure would be less painful thanks to the sharing of costs.

Supervisors agreed they would like to take a further look at reserve funding during upcoming budget discussions.

“It’s a board decision. There are many different factors that boards have to look at,” said Budget Director Barbara Kays.

She added that CDD 5 has set a high standard.

“We take pride in our fiscal management. We can certainly say and the record shows, we have not had an increase in our maintenance assessment, in fact we have decreased it,” said CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow.

He also noted that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some residents are having a tough financial time.

Related Articles

News

Snowbird complains that neighbor’s ‘dam’ flooding his property in The Villages

A snowbird has complained that his neighbor’s landscaping is acting as a “dam” and causing flooding on his property.
Read more
News

Official reports uptick in door-to-door solicitation in The Villages

There is a myth that door-to-door solicitation is prohibited in The Villages. It’s just a myth.
Read more
Health

Florida tops 30,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus hits Villages Charter School again

COVID-19 continued to strike The Villages Charter School on Friday as Florida surpassed 30,000 deaths connected to the virus and the local area saw eight more fatalities.
Read more
News

Two Great Horned Owlets creating quite a stir among curious Villagers

There is a Great Horned Owl nest along the Springdale Fitness Trail near Nancy Lopez Country Club that is drawing quite a bit of attention, thanks to two Owlets that reside there.
Read more
News

CDD 8 tables Villager’s request for private boat dock at Lake Miona

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday tabled a Villager’s request for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.
Read more
Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after found passed out in vehicle behind seafood eatery

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a checkered legal past was jailed Wednesday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported finding him passed out in his vehicle behind a popular Summerfield seafood restaurant.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeking help in nabbing bandits who ripped off four-wheeler from Summerfield residence

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a four-wheeler in Summerfield.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,661FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
52.2 ° F
53.6 °
51 °
87 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
64 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
69 °
Wed
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment