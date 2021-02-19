CDD 8 tables Villager’s request for private boat dock at Lake Miona

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday tabled a Villager’s request for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.

Kenneth Boatright of 2373 Baypoint Way in the Village of Pennecamp lives on a peninsula at the point of Lake Miona. He is requesting permission to build a dock that will accommodate two boats. The structure will include a walkway that will be four feet by 106 feet, a gangway that is four feet by 16 feet and a floating dock that is 12 feet by 16 feet. The dock is to be constructed by Blue Water Docks of Groveland.

District Property Management Director Blair Bean said when the property was platted there were a few properties that included a dock easement.

CDD 8 has no authority over the construction of the dock or the lake. Those fall under the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Sumter County. CDD 8 is simply being asked to acknowledge that the easement exists. The only other party that has a voice is the Architectural Review Committee, which has already blessed the design plans.

“Are motorized boats even allowed on Lake Miona?” asked Supervisor Phil Walker.

Bean said the “use of the dock” was not a CDD 8 issue.

Supervisor Dennis Hayes was concerned about any potential liability.

“Are we potentially going to be named in a suit if someone is injured on the dock?” Hayes asked.

District Counsel Mark Brionez and the CDD 8 supervisors agreed they wanted to take more time to study the issue.

“I certainly don’t see a rush here. We certainly have some legal questions” Supervisor Sal Torname said.

The board agree to table the matter until next month.