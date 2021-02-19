Friday, February 19, 2021
52.2 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after found passed out in vehicle behind seafood eatery

Larry D. Croom

Brian Robert Pacetti

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a checkered legal past was jailed Wednesday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported finding him passed out in his vehicle behind a popular Summerfield seafood restaurant.

The deputy was conducting a security check behind Sam’s St. John’s Seafood Restaurant in the Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek when he spotted a white Dodge Journey parked near a dumpster. The deputy woke the driver, 51-year-old Brian Robert Pacetti, who was “delirious and unsure where he was,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy suspected that Pacetti was under the influence of an unknown substance and invited him to perform field sobriety exercises. But Pacetti “complained of multiple pains” and said he was cold, so the deputy let him sit back in his vehicle, the report says.

The deputy asked Pacetti if he could conduct a pat down for weapons and after he agreed, a glass pipe and small plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine were located. The deputy then placed Pacetti under arrest and after being read his rights, he claimed he found the methamphetamine and the pipe inside the dumpster.

Pacetti, who lives at 9497 S.E. 130th Street Rd. in Del Webb Spruce Creek, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $6,000 bond and is due in court March 23 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Pacetti is no stranger to the legal system. He was arrested in November 2019 after a violent drink-spraying squabble with a lady friend outside an Ocala Dollar General store. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and Pacetti were arguing over how much money they had spent when he squeezed a can of Monster Energy drink and caused it to spill all over the inside of their vehicle, spilled beer on her and then struck her in the head several times with an open hand, a sheriff’s office report states.

Pacetti also found himself behind bars in March 2019 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a red Ford Explorer at the gas pumps at the Circle K at 1527 Buenos Aires Blvd. and when he ran the license plate, he discovered Pacetti was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with theft. The Appleton, Wis. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Related Articles

News

Snowbird complains that neighbor’s ‘dam’ flooding his property in The Villages

A snowbird has complained that his neighbor’s landscaping is acting as a “dam” and causing flooding on his property.
Read more
News

Official reports uptick in door-to-door solicitation in The Villages

There is a myth that door-to-door solicitation is prohibited in The Villages. It’s just a myth.
Read more
Health

Florida tops 30,000 COVID-19 deaths as virus hits Villages Charter School again

COVID-19 continued to strike The Villages Charter School on Friday as Florida surpassed 30,000 deaths connected to the virus and the local area saw eight more fatalities.
Read more
News

Two Great Horned Owlets creating quite a stir among curious Villagers

There is a Great Horned Owl nest along the Springdale Fitness Trail near Nancy Lopez Country Club that is drawing quite a bit of attention, thanks to two Owlets that reside there.
Read more
News

CDD 8 tables Villager’s request for private boat dock at Lake Miona

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors on Friday tabled a Villager’s request for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.
Read more
News

CDD 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve

Community Development District 5 has more than $2,000 per household tucked away in reserve funding and supervisors are wondering if they are holding on to too much of the residents’ money.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff seeking help in nabbing bandits who ripped off four-wheeler from Summerfield residence

Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for thieves who stole a four-wheeler in Summerfield.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,661FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
52.2 ° F
53.6 °
51 °
87 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
64 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
69 °
Wed
60 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment