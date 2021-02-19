Del Webb Spruce Creeker jailed after found passed out in vehicle behind seafood eatery

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a checkered legal past was jailed Wednesday night after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy reported finding him passed out in his vehicle behind a popular Summerfield seafood restaurant.

The deputy was conducting a security check behind Sam’s St. John’s Seafood Restaurant in the Terrace Shoppes at Spruce Creek when he spotted a white Dodge Journey parked near a dumpster. The deputy woke the driver, 51-year-old Brian Robert Pacetti, who was “delirious and unsure where he was,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy suspected that Pacetti was under the influence of an unknown substance and invited him to perform field sobriety exercises. But Pacetti “complained of multiple pains” and said he was cold, so the deputy let him sit back in his vehicle, the report says.

The deputy asked Pacetti if he could conduct a pat down for weapons and after he agreed, a glass pipe and small plastic baggie containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine were located. The deputy then placed Pacetti under arrest and after being read his rights, he claimed he found the methamphetamine and the pipe inside the dumpster.

Pacetti, who lives at 9497 S.E. 130th Street Rd. in Del Webb Spruce Creek, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $6,000 bond and is due in court March 23 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Pacetti is no stranger to the legal system. He was arrested in November 2019 after a violent drink-spraying squabble with a lady friend outside an Ocala Dollar General store. The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that she and Pacetti were arguing over how much money they had spent when he squeezed a can of Monster Energy drink and caused it to spill all over the inside of their vehicle, spilled beer on her and then struck her in the head several times with an open hand, a sheriff’s office report states.

Pacetti also found himself behind bars in March 2019 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a red Ford Explorer at the gas pumps at the Circle K at 1527 Buenos Aires Blvd. and when he ran the license plate, he discovered Pacetti was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging him with theft. The Appleton, Wis. native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.