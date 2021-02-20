Pair arrested after van pulled over by deputies in rural Lady Lake

Two men were arrested after a van in which they were traveling was pulled over by law enforcement in rural Lady Lake.

The blue Dodge van had been traveling early Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when it was pulled over for crossing into a bicycle lane, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Jed Allen Appleton of Lady Lake. A check revealed he had been convicted three times in Michigan for driving while license suspended. Two glass smoking pipes and a taser were found in the van, which belonged to the mother of 35-year-old Michael Morrow, who had been riding as a passenger in the vehicle. He was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Appleton was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. He had been arrested last year in Lady Lake after reportedly using a stiletto-style knife to stab a man, who was airlifted from the scene.

Morrow was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. He was also released on $3,000 bond.