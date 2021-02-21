Sunday, February 21, 2021
Former Premier Medical employee lands in jail after brawl at Burger King

Meta Minton

Octavius Maxine Steverson

A former employee at Premier Medical Associates in The Villages convicted in the theft of a prescription pad is serving jail time after a brawl at a Burger King restaurant.

Octavius Maxine Steverson, 31, of Summerfield, was booked last week at the Sumter County Detention Center. She has been sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Steverson had been sentenced in 2019 to five years probation following a 2018 arrest after she picked up 37.9 grams of Hydrocodone at a Walgreens in Wildwood. She had arrived in a black GMC SUV when she made the pickup, the arrest report indicated. A Premier Medical Associates prescription pad was in her purse. She had also picked up fraudulent Hydrocodone prescriptions on three other occasions. She always paid in cash.

She lost her job at Premier Medical as a result of the arrest. She later landed at a job at a Burger King in Ocala. That also went south and on Feb. 19, 2020, she went to the fast-food restaurant on SW Hwy. 200 to return her uniforms. A manager pointed out that Steverson’s Burger King hat had not been returned. That enraged Steverson, who threw a plastic beverage bottle at an assistant manager, striking her in the face. The incident was captured on video surveillance. This past October in Marion County Court, she was sentenced to three months and 11 days in jail.

That offense triggered a second look at her 2019 sentencing in Sumter County Court, due to the probation violation.

