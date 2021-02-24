17 more local residents die of COVID-19 as The Villages tops 4,000 cases of virus

Seventeen more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages surpassed 4,000 cumulative cases of the fast-spreading virus on Tuesday.
Sixteen of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Sumter County. They are among the 1,546 tri-county area deaths, the 30,772 in Florida and the 501,663 across the country.
Locally, 67 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages for a total of 14,223. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 27 for a total of 4,016;
- Leesburg up 12 for a total of 3,759;
- Summerfield up 10 for a total of 1,716;
- Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,155;
- Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,428;
- Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 657;
- Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 3 for a total of 118;
- Wildwood up 2 for a total of 927; and
- Oxford up 1 for a total of 447.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 59,100 – increase of 212
- Deaths: 1,546
- Hospitalizations: 3,464
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 7,810 – increase of 36
- Deaths: 234
- Hospitalizations: 500
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,672), Wildwood (927), Bushnell (846), Coleman (826) and Oxford (447).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 24,110 – increase of 80
- Deaths: 541
- Hospitalizations: 1,254
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,305), Leesburg (3,759), Eustis (2,144), Mount Dora (1,828) and Tavares (1,772). The Villages also is reporting 166 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 27,180 – increase of 96
- Deaths: 771
- Hospitalizations: 1,710
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,985), Summerfield (1,716), Dunnellon (1,233), Belleview (1,155) and Silver Springs (558). The Villages also is reporting 178 cases.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,878,533 cases – an increase of 5,610 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,844,228 are residents. A total of 80,728 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,722 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 78,212 people have been hospitalized.