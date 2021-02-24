17 more local residents die of COVID-19 as The Villages tops 4,000 cases of virus

Seventeen more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as The Villages surpassed 4,000 cumulative cases of the fast-spreading virus on Tuesday.

Sixteen of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Sumter County. They are among the 1,546 tri-county area deaths, the 30,772 in Florida and the 501,663 across the country.

Locally, 67 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in and around The Villages for a total of 14,223. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 27 for a total of 4,016;

Leesburg up 12 for a total of 3,759;

Summerfield up 10 for a total of 1,716;

Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,155;

Lady Lake up 3 for a total of 1,428;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 657;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 3 for a total of 118;

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 927; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 447.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 59,100 – increase of 212

Deaths: 1,546

Hospitalizations: 3,464

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,810 – increase of 36

Deaths: 234

Hospitalizations: 500

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,672), Wildwood (927), Bushnell (846), Coleman (826) and Oxford (447).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 24,110 – increase of 80

Deaths: 541

Hospitalizations: 1,254

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,305), Leesburg (3,759), Eustis (2,144), Mount Dora (1,828) and Tavares (1,772). The Villages also is reporting 166 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 27,180 – increase of 96

Deaths: 771

Hospitalizations: 1,710

Cities with most cases: Ocala (19,985), Summerfield (1,716), Dunnellon (1,233), Belleview (1,155) and Silver Springs (558). The Villages also is reporting 178 cases.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,878,533 cases – an increase of 5,610 from Monday to Tuesday. Of those, 1,844,228 are residents. A total of 80,728 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,722 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 78,212 people have been hospitalized.