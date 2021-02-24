Drugs tucked in Disney ‘Cars’ backpack lead to arrest of Wildwood man

A Wildwood man was arrested after drugs were found in Disney “Cars” backpack found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Kyeshaun Neal, 20, was driving a silver Jeep SUV shortly before 3 a.m. Monday in Leesburg when he was pulled over because the vehicle had a damaged taillight, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle.

The backpack was found on the passenger floorboard and contained 1.3 grams of packaged crack cocaine, 11.3 grams of powdered cocaine with a scale and 3.1 grams of marijuana, along with multiple plastic bags. He also had a marijuana grinder, the report said.

Neal was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,500 bond.