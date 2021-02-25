4 more local COVID-19 deaths as potentially deadly virus shows signs of slowing down

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus started to show signs of slowing down.

Three of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County, while the fourth lived in Sumter County. They are among the 1,559 tri-county area deaths, the 31,018 in Florida and the 507,803 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,892,301 cases – an increase of 6,640 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,857,670 are residents. A total of 80,919 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,806 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 31,018 deaths and 78,744 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 52 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 22 for a total of 4,109;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 3,779;

Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,447;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 662;

Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,171;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 452;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,722; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 123.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 59,670 – increase of 233

Deaths: 1,559

Hospitalizations: 3,501

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,946 – increase of 38

Deaths: 235

Hospitalizations: 506

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,763), Wildwood (930), Bushnell (849), Coleman (827) and Oxford (452).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 24,342 – increase of 114

Deaths: 544

Hospitalizations: 1,274

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,369), Leesburg (3,779), Eustis (2,163), Mount Dora (1,844) and Tavares (1,783). The Villages also is reporting 167 cases.

MARION COUNTY