Home Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as potentially deadly virus shows signs of slowing down

Larry D. Croom

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases of the virus started to show signs of slowing down.

Three of the latest fatalities were residents of Lake County, while the fourth lived in Sumter County. They are among the 1,559 tri-county area deaths, the 31,018 in Florida and the 507,803 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,892,301 cases – an increase of 6,640 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,857,670 are residents. A total of 80,919 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,806 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 31,018 deaths and 78,744 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 52 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 22 for a total of 4,109;
  • Leesburg up 11 for a total of 3,779;
  • Lady Lake up 7 for a total of 1,447;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 662;
  • Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,171;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 452;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,722; and
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 123.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 59,670 – increase of 233
  • Deaths: 1,559
  • Hospitalizations: 3,501

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,946 – increase of 38
  • Deaths: 235
  • Hospitalizations: 506
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,763), Wildwood (930), Bushnell (849), Coleman (827) and Oxford (452).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 24,342 – increase of 114
  • Deaths: 544
  • Hospitalizations: 1,274
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,369), Leesburg (3,779), Eustis (2,163), Mount Dora (1,844) and Tavares (1,783). The Villages also is reporting 167 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 27,382 – increase of 81
  • Deaths: 780
  • Hospitalizations: 1,721
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,125), Summerfield (1,722), Dunnellon (1,242), Belleview (1,171) and Silver Springs (564). The Villages also is reporting 179 cases.

