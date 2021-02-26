Homeless Summerfield man jailed after Good Samaritan’s vehicle stolen

A Summerfield man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a crash on S.E. Hwy. 42 following a high-speed chase.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in the 1200 block of S.E. Hwy. 42 after receiving reports about a stolen silver Honda Civic. The deputy spotted the vehicle, driven by 21-year-old David Arthur Eugene Foreman, and attempted to make a traffic stop, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy reported that Foreman fled from him while he had his lights and siren activated and reached speeds of up to 90 mph. He also slammed on his brakes multiple times, “causing the vehicle’s tires to lock up and produce smoke,” the report says.

Foreman eventually ran a stop sign at the intersection of S. Hwy. 475 and S.E. Hwy. 42 with multiple vehicles present. He then lost control of the Civic and slammed into a fence in the 1200 block of S.E. Hwy. 42, with the vehicle rolling several times, the report says. Foreman exited the vehicle and appeared to be injured, so he was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The victim told deputies that Foreman is homeless and he had given him a ride. He said they had stopped at his house so he could make Foreman something to eat and he took the vehicle without permission.

Deputies found two glass pipes with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine inside the vehicle. After being read his rights, Foreman admitted to fleeing from deputies, having a suspended license, having drug paraphernalia and taking the vehicle without permission, the report says.

Foreman also told deputies that he ran from them because he was “scared” over his license being suspended and the possibility of drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle that he claimed the owner told him about. Deputies confirmed that Foreman’s license was suspended on Aug. 21, 2020 for failing to pay court obligations.

Foreman was charged with fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer at a high rate of speed, grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $8,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.