Teen arrested after homicide victim found in Green Swamp area of Sumter County

Meta Minton

David Garcia

A teenager has been arrested after a homicide victim was found earlier this week in Green Swamp Wildlife Management Area of Sumter County

David Anthony Garcia, 19, of Lakeland was booked early Friday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center after surrendering to detectives. He is being held without bond on a charge of homicide.

Garcia was last seen with 18-year-old Charlie Roberts Jr. on Tuesday in Lakeland. Roberts’ family reported him missing soon after and his cell phone history ultimately led them to the Green Swamp Wildlife Management Area, which encompasses more than 50,000 acres throughout Sumter, Polk, and Lake counties. Helicopters, ATVs, drones, and four-wheel drive vehicles were deployed in order to search the isolated, densely wooded and swampy area in addition to ground grid searches on foot.

Charlie Roberts

Roberts’ body was found about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This is still an active case under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (352) 569-1680 or Crimeline at (800)-423-TIPS.

