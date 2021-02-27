3 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida and tri-county area hit milestones in number of cases

Three more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida topped 1.9 million cumulative cases and the tri-county area surpassed 60,000 positive results.

Two of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,577 tri-county area deaths, the 31,280 in Florida and the 511,764 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,903,682 cases – an increase of 5,459 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,868,769 are residents. A total of 81,123 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,928 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 31,280 deaths and 79,242 people have been hospitalized.

The tri-county area is now reporting 60,100 cases – an increase of 205 in a 24-hour period. A total of 3,530 area residents also have required some type of hospital care for the virus.

Locally, 53 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 17 for a total of 4,135;

Leesburg up 13 for a total of 3,806;

Summerfield up 8 for a total of 1,736;

Belleview up 6 for a total of 1,184;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,462;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 935; and

Fruitland Park up 1 for a total of 669.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 7,990 – increase of 25

Deaths: 238

Hospitalizations: 508

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,790), Wildwood (935), Bushnell (849), Coleman (828) and Oxford (453).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 24,538 – increase of 93

Deaths: 555

Hospitalizations: 1,288

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,425), Leesburg (3,806), Eustis (2,179), Mount Dora (1,856) and Tavares (1,790). The Villages also is reporting 166 cases.

MARION COUNTY