74-year-old Stonecrest sex offender jailed after failing to report canceled trip

Larry D. Croom

Alan Richard Kaub

A Stonecrest sex offender found himself behind bars Thursday after failing to alert law enforcement that he had canceled an out-of-state trip.

Alan Richard Kaub, 74, was convicted in Virginia in November 2006 of carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old. The conviction required him to register in Florida as a sex offender, with his first registration coming on July 31, 2012. All told, he has completed 20 registration forms with the most recent being on Aug. 20, 2020, a sheriff’s office report states.

On that date, Kaub went to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and reported that he would be residing at a residence in Boston, Va., until December 2020. He was provided travel paperwork and told to register in Virginia. He also was told that if he stayed in Florida instead of traveling, he must report back to the sheriff’s office’s sexual offender/predator within 48 hours, the report says.

On Wednesday, Kaub reported to the sheriff’s office to register for the month of February. A detective asked him when he returned to Florida and he said he had decided not to travel to Virginia because of COVID-19 restrictions. He claimed he didn’t know he was supposed to have reported to the sexual offender unit that he was remaining in Florida, according to the report.

Kaub, who lives at 17665 S.E. 114 Ct. in Stonecrest, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with a sex offender violation for failing to cancel a planned visit to another state. He was being held on $2,000 bond and is due in court March 30 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

