Summerfield man behind bars after high-speed chase through school zones

Larry D. Croom

Christian Joseph Trudel

A Summerfield man was jailed Wednesday on a multitude of charges after a high-speed chase through two school zones that also saw his vehicle swerve into oncoming traffic several times.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was driving east on S.E. 147th Street at about 2 p.m. when he spotted a black-and-silver 1996 two-door Honda Civic turn west on S.E. 147th Place from U.S. 301. The deputy noted that the passenger wasn’t wearing a seat belt and when he turned around to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle’s driver, later identified as 26-year-old Christian Joseph Trudel, drove away at a high rate of speed and eventually hit speeds of 73 mph in a 35-mph zone, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy observed Trudel pass a large box truck on a double yellow line on an “S” curve where oncoming traffic wouldn’t be able to see him. The deputy also saw traffic approaching Trudel’s vehicle head-on as he approached the school zone for Harbor View Elementary School. The pursuit continued south on U.S. Hwy. 441, where the deputy reported seeing Trudel use the median to pass traffic at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit continued to the area near Weirsdale Middle School, where Trudel was traveling north in the southbound lanes. He eventually stopped in the 10100 block of S.E. Sunset Harbor Road and fled from deputies on foot. He crossed over a fence and then stopped about 100 yards from his vehicle, the report says.

Trudel was placed under arrest and deputies then found a small red foil containing a translucent brown/yellowish rock-like substance that field-tested positive for Fentanyl. They also found a red backpack that contained a hypodermic needle with a clear fluid that tested positive for heroin and a clear glass pipe with a white powdery residue that tested positive for Fentanyl, according to the report.

After being read his rights, Trudel said he fled because he was attempting to take his passenger to the hospital. He admitted to crossing double yellow lines and traveling into incoming traffic. He also said he believed he was traveling at about 65 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Trudel told deputies he fled on foot because he was “nervous.” He said he knew his license was suspended and a computer check revealed multiple suspensions with convictions.

Trudel, who lives at 14273 S.E. 62nd Ct. in Summerfield, was charged with fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer with disregard of safety to persons or property, reckless driving (first offense), failing to register a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession and/or use of drug equipment and driving while license suspended or revoked. He was being held on $14,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

