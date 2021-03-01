13 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus across Florida slow dramatically

Thirteen more local residents have died of COVID-19 as Florida reported the fewest number of new cases of the virus in several months.

Twelve of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and one lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,601 tri-county area deaths, the 31,556 in Florida and the 514,216 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,910,921 cases – an increase of 1,700 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 1,875,818 are residents. A total of 81,175 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 30,999 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 31,556 deaths and 79,426 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, just nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 2 for a total of 4,153;

Belleview up 5 for a total of 1,191; and

Leesburg up 2 for a total of 3,820.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 60,319 – increase of 63

Deaths: 1,601

Hospitalizations: 3,538

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,021 – increase of 4

Deaths: 238

Hospitalizations: 509

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,807), Wildwood (938), Bushnell (850), Coleman (829) and Oxford (455).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 24,635 – increase of 24

Deaths: 560

Hospitalizations: 1,287

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,449), Leesburg (3,820), Eustis (2,183), Mount Dora (1,860) and Tavares (1,794). The Villages also is reporting 167 cases.

MARION COUNTY