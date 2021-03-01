Finance director at local car dealership arrested on DUI charge

The finance director at a local car dealership has been arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Jason Lee Barto, 46, of Fruitland Park, had been driving a gray Ford pickup at about 10:30 p.m. Friday when he was caught on radar traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone and passing two vehicles in a no-passing zone, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer suspected Barto, who works as finance director at Jenkins Hyundai in Leesburg, was possibly driving drunk. Barto denied he had been drinking.

Barto refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was ticketed for speeding and improper passing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.