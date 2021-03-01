Monday, March 1, 2021
81.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man spotted talking to himself at closed grocery store jailed

Larry D. Croom

Michael Amico

A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday night after he was spotted talking to himself as he walked through the parking lot of the Pedro Grocery Store.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with 26-year-old Michael Philip Amico at the store, located at 16460 County Road 475. He at first appeared to be getting upset but then spontaneously uttered that he had “a point of heroin” on him, a sheriff’s office report states.

Amico agreed to let deputies search him and they located a small plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin. The bag containing the drug weighed .5 grams, the report says.

Amico, who lives at 1810 S.E. 178th Lane in Summerfield, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was being held on $5,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Trump tops CPAC straw poll with DeSantis in second place

Former President Trump dominated the weekend Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando with a searing Sunday speech and the fervent support of those attending the annual gathering.
Read more
News

Villagers remain sharply divided on wearing masks at town squares

The debate rages on with regard to maskless dancing and drinking at town squares in The Villages.
Read more
Health

11 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida surpasses 3 million Sunshine State residents vaccinated

Eleven more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida surpassed 3 million vaccinations among Sunshine State residents.
Read more
Crime

Villager whose white Mercedes struck bicyclists set for status conference in court

An 89-year-old Villager charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured two Villages bicyclists has an upcoming status conference in her criminal case in Sumter County Court.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s daughter placed on curfew and ordered to stay away from booze

A Villager’s adult daughter has been placed on a curfew and ordered to stay away from booze as conditions of her release from jail.
Read more
News

Sumter Landing CDD changing meeting time to be in sync with PWAC

The Sumter Landing Community Development District Board has changed its meeting date and time.
Read more
Crime

Domestic abuse suspect hospitalized after drinking rat poison

A domestic abuse suspect was taken to the UF Health Emergency Room after drinking rat poison.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,752FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
81.3 ° F
82.4 °
80 °
57 %
3.2mph
1 %
Tue
78 °
Wed
75 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
73 °
Sat
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment