Summerfield man spotted talking to himself at closed grocery store jailed

A Summerfield man was jailed Sunday night after he was spotted talking to himself as he walked through the parking lot of the Pedro Grocery Store.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with 26-year-old Michael Philip Amico at the store, located at 16460 County Road 475. He at first appeared to be getting upset but then spontaneously uttered that he had “a point of heroin” on him, a sheriff’s office report states.

Amico agreed to let deputies search him and they located a small plastic bag containing a brown powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin. The bag containing the drug weighed .5 grams, the report says.

Amico, who lives at 1810 S.E. 178th Lane in Summerfield, was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was being held on $5,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.