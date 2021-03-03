13 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida sees jump in new cases

Thirteen more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as Florida saw an increase of more than 6,000 new cases of the fast-spreading virus Wednesday.

Nine of the latest fatalities are residents of Marion County, three lived in Sumter County and the other one resided in Lake County. They are among the 1,623 tri-county area deaths, the 31,829 in Florida and the 518,458 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,924,114 cases – an increase of 6,014 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 1,888,725 are residents. A total of 81,379 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,044 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 31,829 deaths and 80,024 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 41 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 10 for a total of 4,196;

Leesburg up 12 for a total of 3,843;

Lady Lake up 6 for a total of 1,483;

Wildwood up 4 for a total of 949;

Belleview up 3 for a total of 1,197;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 460;

Fruitland Park up 2 for a total of 676; and

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 127.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 60,755 – increase of 190

Deaths: 1,623

Hospitalizations: 3,571

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,095 – increase of 24

Deaths: 241

Hospitalizations: 510

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,846), Wildwood (949), Bushnell (854), Coleman (829) and Oxford (460).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 24,841 – increase of 97

Deaths: 567

Hospitalizations: 1,297

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,504), Leesburg (3,843), Eustis (2,202), Mount Dora (1,876) and Tavares (1,808). The Villages also is reporting 169 cases.

MARION COUNTY