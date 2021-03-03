Gal pals in Summerfield jailed after violent tiff with neighbor over loose dog

Two Summerfield roommates found themselves behind bars Tuesday night after a nasty battle with their neighbor over a loose dog.

The victim told Marion County Sheriff’s deputies that 27-year-old Haley Renae Ball and 21-year-old Amethyst Rose Sandelier, who live together at 2828 S.E. 145th St. next door to her residence, came onto her property and started yelling at her because her dog got out of her house. She said she told both of the women to get off her property and Ball spit in her face, which lead to a physical altercation, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said both Ball and Sandelier struck her multiple times and knocked her to the ground. Deputies noted in their report that the victim, who said she wanted to press charges, had a bump on her head.

Ball told deputies she and Sandelier went to speak with her neighbor about her loose dog and she told her to get off her property several times and said she had a gun inside her residence. She claimed the victim grabbed her by the neck and a physical altercation ensued, with Sandelier trying to break them apart. Ball added that Sandelier wasn’t successful and she started hitting the victim after she pulled her hair, the report says, adding that Ball denied spitting on the woman.

A witness who lives across the street from the victim’s home said he heard a lot of yelling and screaming and saw both Haley and Sandelier hitting the victim and throwing her into the side of her house. He said he yelled for them to break it up and Haley and Sandelier left the victim’s property, according to the report.

Ball and Sandelier were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where they were each charged with battery. They were released early Wednesday morning on $1,000 bond apiece and their next court dates haven’t yet been set, jail records show.