Lady Lake gearing up for annual Easter Egg Hunt with COVID-19 safety measures

The Town of Lady Lake is gearing up for its annual Easter Egg Hunt.

The event will be held Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m.-noon at the Junior Baseball Field on Hermosa Street next to the Lake County Fire Rescue station. The free event for those ages 12 and under is being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department is seeking local organizations to sponsor booths. There will be no cost to vendors except their time and candy to hand out to participants.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to practice social distancing, there won’t be any games this year. Face coverings also are “strongly recommended” for all participants.

Sponsors interested in participating or those who have questions should contact Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Director Mike Burske at (352) 577-4433 or (352) 430-0451.