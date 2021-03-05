Friday, March 5, 2021
Crime

Wildwood man blames ‘run away’ friend for drugs found in vehicle

Larry D. Croom

Darrell Eugene Freeman

A Wildwood man found himself behind bars Thursday night after he was found sitting in a vehicle with his head tilted back and his mouth open.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spoke with 36-year-old Darrell Eugene Freeman, who was standing next to a dark-colored SUV. Paramedics reported that Freeman became alert when they arrived to check on his condition.

The 911 caller who found Freeman apparently passed out in his vehicle said he waited 30 minutes to see if he would move his vehicle, which was blocking his Marion Oaks Boulevard driveway. He said he didn’t feel safe approaching Freeman so he called sheriff’s deputies for help.

Freeman told deputies that he was waiting for a friend named “Tamika” who lives in the area. He claimed she had run away but he didn’t know why. Freeman also told the deputies that he was “OK” and wasn’t taking any medication except Tylenol PM, a sheriff’s office report states.

Freeman said he didn’t know why it took him so long to wake up. He said the vehicle belonged to his mother and she didn’t know he had it. He also claimed that “Tamika” drove them to the area and then “took off running” and he was waiting for her to return.

Freeman agreed to let deputies search him and the vehicle. He then placed a pink bag on top of the vehicle that contained his Florida identification card, his Social Security card, multiple credit cards, a small red straw and a small clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance. The straw and the substance in the bag tested positive for methamphetamine, the report says.

Freeman denied owning the pink bag but said some of the items inside it were his. He claimed the white powdery substance belonged to “Tamika” but was “very vague” when asked about his relationship with her, the report says.

Freeman was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession and/or use of drug equipment. He was being held on $3,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Sports pool at Lake Miona will be closed on Wednesday

The Lake Miona Recreation Center Sports Pool will be closed for maintenance. We've got the date.
Read more
News

Chatham Recreation Center and pool to close for maintenance

The Chatham Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for quarterly maintenance. We'll tell you when.
Read more
Health

Villages Charter School students sent home to quarantine as 21 more local deaths reported

On the day when a classroom of COVID-19-exposed students at The Villages Charter School were sent home to quarantine and Florida fared poorly in a study on virus safety, 21 more local residents lost their battle with the deadly illness.
Read more
News

Judge sets trial date in Tampa for Properties of The Villages lawsuit

A federal judge has set at trial date later this month in a case in which Properties of The Villages is suing former sales representatives who left The Villages to form their own real estate firm.
Read more
Crime

Villager enters plea in DUI case in which man injured in golf cart crash

A Villager has entered a plea to a drunk driving charge after a golf cart crash last week which left her boyfriend with a head injury.
Read more
News

Eager Villagers flock to new Publix south of State Road 44

Villagers on the south end of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown mobbed the new Publix at Magnolia Plaza when it opened its doors on Thursday. It is the first grocery store to open south of State Road 44 in The Villages.
Read more
News

Water tower maintenance to impact golf cart traffic at Turtle Mound

Staging for the replacement of the 16-inch and 20-inch standpipes at the Turtle Mound Water Tower located along the multi-modal path near the Turtle Mound Executive Golf Course will begin during the second or third week of March.
Read more
More Headlines

Photos

Letters to the Editor

Business

Crime

Opinions

Top Stories

Letters to the Editor

Crime

