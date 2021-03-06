Tri-county area COVID-19 death toll continues to rise at rapid pace

The local death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb at an alarming rate, with 12 more local residents succumbing to the fast-spreading virus.
Eight of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other four lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,676 tri-county area deaths, the 32,200 in Florida and the 523,495 across the country.
All told, Florida is reporting 1,940,897 cases – an increase of 4,690 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,905,185 are residents. A total of 81,615 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,080 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 32,200 deaths and 80,863 people have been hospitalized.
Locally, 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:
- The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 11 for a total of 4,230;
- Leesburg up 8 for a total of 3,867;
- Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,498;
- Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,212;
- Wildwood up 3 for a total of 958;
- Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 684;
- Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,749; and
- Oxford up 1 for a total of 463.
Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:
TRI-COUNTY AREA
- Cases: 61,274 – increase of 160
- Deaths: 1,676
- Hospitalizations: 3,628
SUMTER COUNTY
- Cases: 8,165 – increase of 18
- Deaths: 243
- Hospitalizations: 512
- Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,878), Wildwood (958), Bushnell (864), Coleman (830) and Oxford (463).
LAKE COUNTY
- Cases: 25,083 – increase of 73
- Deaths: 581
- Hospitalizations: 1,325
- Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,571), Leesburg (3,867), Eustis (2,222), Mount Dora (1,889) and Tavares (1,824). The Villages also is reporting 171 cases.
MARION COUNTY
- Cases: 28,026 – increase of 69
- Deaths: 852
- Hospitalizations: 1,791
- Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,581), Summerfield (1,749), Dunnellon (1,266), Belleview (1,212) and Silver Springs (594). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.