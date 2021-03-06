Tri-county area COVID-19 death toll continues to rise at rapid pace

The local death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb at an alarming rate, with 12 more local residents succumbing to the fast-spreading virus.

Eight of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other four lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,676 tri-county area deaths, the 32,200 in Florida and the 523,495 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,940,897 cases – an increase of 4,690 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,905,185 are residents. A total of 81,615 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,080 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 32,200 deaths and 80,863 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 11 for a total of 4,230;

Leesburg up 8 for a total of 3,867;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,498;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,212;

Wildwood up 3 for a total of 958;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 684;

Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,749; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 463.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 61,274 – increase of 160

Deaths: 1,676

Hospitalizations: 3,628

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,165 – increase of 18

Deaths: 243

Hospitalizations: 512

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,878), Wildwood (958), Bushnell (864), Coleman (830) and Oxford (463).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,083 – increase of 73

Deaths: 581

Hospitalizations: 1,325

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,571), Leesburg (3,867), Eustis (2,222), Mount Dora (1,889) and Tavares (1,824). The Villages also is reporting 171 cases.

MARION COUNTY