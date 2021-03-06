Saturday, March 6, 2021
Home Health

Tri-county area COVID-19 death toll continues to rise at rapid pace

Larry D. Croom

The local death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb at an alarming rate, with 12 more local residents succumbing to the fast-spreading virus.

Eight of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other four lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,676 tri-county area deaths, the 32,200 in Florida and the 523,495 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,940,897 cases – an increase of 4,690 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 1,905,185 are residents. A total of 81,615 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,080 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 32,200 deaths and 80,863 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 11 for a total of 4,230;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 3,867;
  • Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,498;
  • Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,212;
  • Wildwood up 3 for a total of 958;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 684;
  • Summerfield up 3 for a total of 1,749; and
  • Oxford up 1 for a total of 463.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 61,274 – increase of 160
  • Deaths: 1,676
  • Hospitalizations: 3,628

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,165 – increase of 18
  • Deaths: 243
  • Hospitalizations: 512
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,878), Wildwood (958), Bushnell (864), Coleman (830) and Oxford (463).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,083 – increase of 73
  • Deaths: 581
  • Hospitalizations: 1,325
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,571), Leesburg (3,867), Eustis (2,222), Mount Dora (1,889) and Tavares (1,824). The Villages also is reporting 171 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,026 – increase of 69
  • Deaths: 852
  • Hospitalizations: 1,791
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,581), Summerfield (1,749), Dunnellon (1,266), Belleview (1,212) and Silver Springs (594). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

