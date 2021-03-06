To the Editor:

Once upon a time we had a group of Republican County commissioners that reduced or held taxes the same for nine years and cooperated with the The Villages Community Development District as a friend to our local businesses delivering services we need and want.

The Villages flourished – “build it and they will come.”

The first year these commissioners want to raise our taxes, the Democrats (never letting a good crisis go to waste) run on the “no property tax increase” platform and, of course, get elected. Now, the business taxes (impact fees) are going up. With the COVID-19 shut downs, our businesses haven’t suffered enough. Now, the new University of Florida Health hospital so desperately needed will not be built in what would have been the new “medical city” south of Fenney. In addition, more businesses like restaurants we love and frequent will leave and likewise more people will move. And, there go our home values right behind. Well Villagers, you get what you deserve or better said, you get what you vote for. Please pay attention before you vote and vote wisely, ‘cause this is the result of your vote.

Cherlyn Hester

Village of Liberty Park