Saturday, March 6, 2021
61.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

You get what you deserve

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Once upon a time we had a group of Republican County commissioners that reduced or held taxes the same for nine years and cooperated with the The Villages Community Development District as a friend to our local businesses delivering services we need and want.
The Villages flourished – “build it and they will come.”
The first year these commissioners want to raise our taxes, the Democrats (never letting a good crisis go to waste) run on the “no property tax increase” platform and, of course, get elected. Now, the business taxes (impact fees) are going up. With the COVID-19 shut downs, our businesses haven’t suffered enough.  Now, the new University of Florida Health hospital so desperately needed will not be built in what would have been the new “medical city” south of Fenney. In addition, more businesses like restaurants we love and frequent will leave and likewise more people will move. And, there go our home values right behind. Well Villagers, you get what you deserve or better said, you get what you vote for.  Please pay attention before you vote and vote wisely, ‘cause this is the result of your vote.

Cherlyn Hester
Village of Liberty Park

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Love all our wildlife as you love your dogs

A Villager who loves looking after the wildlife has some words of caution for her fellow residents. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Still too difficult to get COVID-19 shots

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says it is still too difficult to get COVID-19 vaccines.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Village of Bradford resident says life is full of risks

A Village of Bradford resident says life is full of potential dangers. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

COVID-19 dictators are killing our kids

A Village of Rio Grande resident contents the CDC, teachers unions and the government are doing irreparable harm to our children. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

There is a reason young people are living in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident addresses the controversial topic of young people living in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Electoral College protects us from being ruled by large urban cities

A reader from North Carolina responds to a recent Opinion piece from a Village of Winifred resident regarding the National Popular Vote. He contends the Electoral College protects us from being ruled by large urban cities.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Feeling entitled and they don’t care

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the maskless dining, drinking and dancing at the town squares are entitled and simply don’t care.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,791FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
61.9 ° F
63 °
61 °
82 %
2.6mph
90 %
Sat
63 °
Sun
64 °
Mon
68 °
Tue
72 °
Wed
72 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment