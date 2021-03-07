5 more local COVID-19 fatalities as Florida sees death toll from virus continue to climb

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported 63 more deaths Sunday from the fast-spreading virus.

Three of the latest local fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other two lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,681 tri-county area deaths, the 32,266 in Florida and the 524,963 across the country.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,944,995 cases – an increase of 4,098 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,909,209 are residents. A total of 81,633 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,087 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 80,954 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 47 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 19 for a total of 4,249;

Leesburg up 10 for a total of 3,877;

Lady Lake up 8 for a total of 1,506;

Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 688;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,751;

Belleview up 2 for a total of 1,214;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 959; and

Oxford up 1 for a total of 464.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 61,422 – increase of 148

Deaths: 1,681

Hospitalizations: 3,630

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,192 – increase of 27

Deaths: 243

Hospitalizations: 514

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,896), Wildwood (959), Bushnell (866), Coleman (830) and Oxford (464).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,156 – increase of 73

Deaths: 583

Hospitalizations: 1,325

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,588), Leesburg (3,877), Eustis (2,226), Mount Dora (1,897) and Tavares (1,828). The Villages also is reporting 172 cases.

MARION COUNTY