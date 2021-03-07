Sunday, March 7, 2021
63.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Army colonel to share story of search for helicopter pilot who rescued him in Vietnam

Larry D. Croom

Col. David Johnson

A retired Army colonel who spent years trying to find the helicopter pilot who rescued his unit during the Vietnam War will speak to The Villages Sons of the American Revolution this month.

Col. David Johnson, of the Village of Santiago, will speak to the group Saturday, March 13 at 10 a.m. at Captiva Recreation Center. Visitors are welcome at the meeting but must practice social distancing and wear masks.

Johnson, who retired from the Army after a long military career, and his men were surrounded by the enemy and under heavy fire while fighting in Cambodia during the Vietnam War. Johnson called for help and a UH-1 “Huey” pilot flew in – at great risk to himself and his helicopter – to pick up Johnson’s unit and fly them to safety.

Johnson spent years trying to locate that pilot to thank him for his bravery but wasn’t able to find him. But thanks to a television program titled “We’ll Meet Again” with Ann Curry that aired on PBS in November 2018, they were reunited. Johnson will share details about that reunion and his remarkable, life-changing story when he speaks to SAR members.

Related Articles

Crime

Prosecutor preps for ‘misleading testimony’ in case of father struck and killed

The prosecutor’s office is ready for “misleading testimony” to be introduced at the trial of a man accused of striking a father with a van as he escorted his young daughter to a school bus stop.
Read more
News

John Bartram DAR Chapter to learn about WW II Cadet Nurse Corp Program

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will learn about the World War II Cadet Nurse Corp program during its upcoming meeting on March 19.
Read more
News

Daughters of the American Revolution to learn about first lady history

Members of the Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hear a presentation about first ladies this month.
Read more
News

Lake Sumter Lions Club staging community garage sales to fund service projects

The Lake Sumter Lions Club is preparing to hold a resell-it day to benefit the organization’s service projects.
Read more
News

Villager’s painting selected among 75 pieces being shown in Louisiana exhibition

Nancy Dias recently learned that her painting “Short Circuit” was juried into the 2021 Louisiana 51st Annual International Exhibition.
Read more
Health

Tri-county area COVID-19 death toll continues to rise at rapid pace

The local death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb at an alarming rate, with 12 more local residents succumbing to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
News

Former sales representatives’ attorney agrees to trial date with The Villages

An attorney for former sales representatives of Properties of The Villages has agreed to a March 29 trial in the case in which his clients are being sued for breach of contract.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,801FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.6 ° F
65 °
62 °
29 %
3.8mph
1 %
Mon
66 °
Tue
70 °
Wed
74 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment