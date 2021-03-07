Rebranded Trump Team 2020 staging Villages meeting with controversial keynote speaker

Trump Team 2020 Florida has rebranded itself as Conservative Watch USA and the local chapter is planning to welcome a controversial speaker to its initial meeting this month in The Villages.

The kick-off event for The Villages chapter will be held Tuesday, March 23 at Eisenhower Recreation Center from 6-9 p.m. The keynote speaker will be retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, who in November 2020 was hired to serve as a senior advisor to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. In July 2020, President Trump had announced plans to nominate Macgregor as the United States ambassador to Germany.

Macgregor, who retired from military service in 2004, has a history of making controversial remarks. In a 2012 opinion piece for Time magazine, he suggested that the Marine Corps was living on its past and wasn’t suited for combat on the battlefield. He basically suggested doing away with that branch of the military and said the Marine Corps as organized at the time was “about as relevant as the Army’s horse cavalry in the 1930s.”

Macgregor, who also is a highly decorated Gulf War commander, author, consultant, television commentator and frequent guest on Tucker’s Carlson’s Fox News program, has argued for the imposition of martial law at the U.S.-Mexico border with lethal force to stop illegal immigration. He has criticized European countries for welcoming “Muslim invaders.” And in 2014 he went on a Russian television network to express opposition to the U.S. involvement in the Kosovo War.

Macgregor is widely known across the world for his leadership in battle and his books suggesting sweeping changes in the military. He also served as the top planner for NATO commander Gen. Wesley Clark for the attack on Yugoslavia.

Macgregor also serves as vice president of Burke-Macgregor LLC, a consulting firm based in Reston, Va. He was educated at the Wm. Penn Charter School in Philadelphia and the Virginia Military Institute. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1976 with a bachelor of science degree in general engineering and earned his Ph.D. in international relations in 1987 from the University of Virginia.

Seating is limited to 195 for the event. General admission is $30. A gold membership in the group costs $100 and will entitle Conservative Watch USA members to a private group session with keynote speakers and a photograph. To order tickets, click HERE.