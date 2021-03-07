Sunday, March 7, 2021
63.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Rebranded Trump Team 2020 staging Villages meeting with controversial keynote speaker

Larry D. Croom

Col. Douglas Macgregor

Trump Team 2020 Florida has rebranded itself as Conservative Watch USA and the local chapter is planning to welcome a controversial speaker to its initial meeting this month in The Villages.

The kick-off event for The Villages chapter will be held Tuesday, March 23 at Eisenhower Recreation Center from 6-9 p.m. The keynote speaker will be retired Army Col. Douglas Macgregor, who in November 2020 was hired to serve as a senior advisor to Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. In July 2020, President Trump had announced plans to nominate Macgregor as the United States ambassador to Germany.

Macgregor, who retired from military service in 2004, has a history of making controversial remarks. In a 2012 opinion piece for Time magazine, he suggested that the Marine Corps was living on its past and wasn’t suited for combat on the battlefield. He basically suggested doing away with that branch of the military and said the Marine Corps as organized at the time was “about as relevant as the Army’s horse cavalry in the 1930s.”

Macgregor, who also is a highly decorated Gulf War commander, author, consultant, television commentator and frequent guest on Tucker’s Carlson’s Fox News program, has argued for the imposition of martial law at the U.S.-Mexico border with lethal force to stop illegal immigration. He has criticized European countries for welcoming “Muslim invaders.” And in 2014 he went on a Russian television network to express opposition to the U.S. involvement in the Kosovo War.

Macgregor is widely known across the world for his leadership in battle and his books suggesting sweeping changes in the military. He also served as the top planner for NATO commander Gen. Wesley Clark for the attack on Yugoslavia.

Macgregor also serves as vice president of Burke-Macgregor LLC, a consulting firm based in Reston, Va. He was educated at the Wm. Penn Charter School in Philadelphia and the Virginia Military Institute. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1976 with a bachelor of science degree in general engineering and earned his Ph.D. in international relations in 1987 from the University of Virginia.

Seating is limited to 195 for the event. General admission is $30. A gold membership in the group costs $100 and will entitle Conservative Watch USA members to a private group session with keynote speakers and a photograph. To order tickets, click HERE.

Related Articles

News

Plenty of entitlement on display with Bad Parking in The Villages

Plenty of entitlement has been on display with Bad Parking in The Villages. We’ve got the latest batch of photos from the Parking Patrol.
Read more
News

Sumter County expands list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients

The Sumter County Health Department has expanded its list of potential COVID-19 vaccine recipients. We've got the list of who is eligible and an online link where you can sign up.
Read more
Health

5 more local COVID-19 fatalities as Florida sees death toll from virus continue to climb

Five more local residents have lost their battle with COVID-19 as Florida reported 63 more deaths Sunday from the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son sentenced after drinking beer and crashing car

An adult son who lives with his mother and stepfather in the Village of Marsh Bend has been ordered to stay away from booze as the result of a crash this past December.
Read more
News

Army colonel to share story of search for helicopter pilot who rescued him in Vietnam

A retired Army colonel who spent years trying to find the helicopter pilot who rescued his unit during the Vietnam War will speak to The Villages Sons of the American Revolution this month.
Read more
Crime

Prosecutor preps for ‘misleading testimony’ in case of father struck and killed

The prosecutor’s office is ready for “misleading testimony” to be introduced at the trial of a man accused of striking a father with a van as he escorted his young daughter to a school bus stop.
Read more
News

John Bartram DAR Chapter to learn about WW II Cadet Nurse Corp Program

Members of the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will learn about the World War II Cadet Nurse Corp program during its upcoming meeting on March 19.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,801FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
63.6 ° F
65 °
62 °
29 %
3.8mph
1 %
Mon
66 °
Tue
70 °
Wed
74 °
Thu
76 °
Fri
66 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment