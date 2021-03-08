PWAC wants to wait until 2022 to move forward with State Road 44 split

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has decided to wait until 2022 to move forward with breaking off PWAC II south of State Road 44.

The vote was unanimous Monday morning to wait until the 2022-23 fiscal year to move forward with breaking off of PWAC II, which would unite community development districts south of State Road 44 to share infrastructure costs.

PWAC currently is made up of community development districts south of County Road 466, including Community Development District 12 which includes the Village of Fenney. In January, CDD 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello first proposed the idea of forming PWAC II.

PWAC members agree that due to the difference in multi-modal paths, nature trails and other elements south of State Road 44, forming PWAC II is a good idea.

PWAC members were asked to consider making the move as early as this year, but agreed that would be too soon.

PWAC Chairman Don Wiley pointed out that community development districts were previously limited to 1,000 acres. Now, they can be as large as 2,500 acres.

“District 13 is growing rapidly,” Wiley said of the area that includes the Village of Chitty Chatty, the Village of Bradford and many others on the horizon.

Wiley said that waiting until 2022 would coincide with the first landowner elections in CDD 13, meaning resident homeowners could be elected to the board of supervisors.

“Right now, let’s face it, all of the board members on District 13 are friends or employees of the Developer,” Wiley said.

The delayed approach was attractive to many in attendance.

“I think this is a good idea. My concern is, how is the public involved in this process? We should have a residential public input component into this thing. If it takes a little extra time, so be it,” said Community Development District 8 Supervisor Duane Johnson.

The topic of the PWAC split is on all of the upcoming agendas for Community Development Districts 5 through 13.