Monday, March 8, 2021
65.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home News

Rep. Hage co-sponsors bill to help The Villages avoid impact fee hike

Marv Balousek

Rep. Brett Hage serves in the Florida House of Representatives.

A pair of companion bills in the Florida House and Senate could provide an end run for The Villages to avoid impact fee hikes by Sumter County commissioners.

House Bill 377 and Senate Bill 750 would limit impact fee increases by local governments to 3 percent a year.

State Rep. Brett Hage, a Republican who represents The Villages, is a co-sponsor of the House bill.

Besides the increase cap, the bill also would allow a special district like The Villages of Southern Oaks to use their own impact fee credits and charge local governments for accounting fees. It also would require advance notice of at least 90 days for impact fee hikes.

Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold is expected to brief commissioners on the bills at a meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Everglades Recreation Center.

Local governments collect impact fees from developers to pay for infrastructure costs such as roads. They are not a continuing tax, but a one-time charge on new projects or expansion.

A 3 percent impact fee hike means The Villages would pay about $1,000 for each single-family detached home, up less than $30 from the current rate of $972.

Last month, commissioners voted 4-1 to reject an agreement proposed by The Villages to raise fees by 40 percent to $1,372 per home. The agreement would have allowed the county to raise fees only on The Villages development and not other businesses.

Commissioners said the amount was too low and it was substantially less than the $2,430 per home recommended in a 2019 study.

Earlier, they decided to put off an impact fee hike until July due to the pandemic and its effect on local businesses. At that January meeting, construction workers and small business owners packed the meeting, claiming that an increase would threaten jobs.

If the proposed bills are enacted, they would take effect July 1, which could spur commissioners to quicker action on an increase.

Impact fees were a key issue in last year’s elections, when three challengers ousted incumbent commissioners.

When Sumter County approved a 25 percent property tax rate increase in 2019, angry homeowners said the county should raise impact fees instead of putting the burden for road costs on them. They vowed to replace commissioners who approved the hike.

The state impact fee bills also would affect Wildwood, where commissioners will vote later this month on an increase in recreation and a decrease in law enforcement impact fees.

A recent study recommended that the city nearly double its recreation impact fees over three years from $244.22 to $483.38 per residential unit.

At a meeting Monday, Wildwood Commissioner Julian Green said the impact fee bills are an example of the state usurping local government control.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly pointing gun at neighbor in golf cart

A Villager was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor who had been traveling in a golf cart near their neighborhood.
Read more
News

Bicyclist injured in crash on multi-modal path in The Villages

A bicyclist was injured in a crash during a group ride Monday morning on the multi-modal path in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

DUI suspect arrested after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after leaving Gator’s Dockside at Brownwood in The Villages.
Read more
News

PWAC wants to wait until 2022 to move forward with State Road 44 split

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has decided to wait until 2022 to move forward with breaking off PWAC II south of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Wildwood’s police chief has reshaped his department in two short years

Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer got an anniversary gift as he marks the end of his second year as the city's chief.
Read more
Crime

Driver found passed out behind wheel at The Lakes of Lady Lake

A man was arrested after he was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at The Lakes of Lady Lake.
Read more
News

Congressman Webster to face challenge from Lake County legislator

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives, will face a challenge in 2022 from a Lake County legislator.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,811FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
65.3 ° F
66.2 °
64 °
45 %
3.5mph
1 %
Tue
72 °
Wed
73 °
Thu
75 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
68 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment