Villages Charter School shut down due to threat

Staff Report

The Villages Charter School has been shut down due to an anonymous threat received late Sunday night.

The bomb threat came in at 10:13 p.m. Sunday and was aimed at the The Villages Charter Middle School.

Due to the threat, all “schools were searched, preliminarily cleared, and found secure,” according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the entrance to The Villages High School on Monday morning.

The school has transitioned to online learning for all K-12 classes for Monday. The Villages Early Childhood Center will also be closed today (March 8) but the Little Buffalo Learning Center will be open.

