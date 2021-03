The Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday approved a $329,234 bid for the renovation of the Silver Lake Executive Golf Course.

The successful bidder was Westscapes LLC. The estimated cost of the project to renovate the existing nine holes was $500,000. Westscsapes LLC bid came in $170,765 under budget.

The renovation of the golf course, located on the Historic Side of The Villages, will include new greens, tees, fairways and re-grassing of the course.