Deed restriction temporarily relaxed on RVs in driveways in The Villages

Staff Report

The Villages’ recreational vehicle storage facility located off Rolling Acres Road is in the process of undergoing maintenance, including seal coating and re-striping. Many of the vehicles needed to be removed from the lot for the maintenance to take place.

Some of the RVs have been moved to parking lots at recreation centers, including Laurel Manor Recreation Center. Other RVs are being parked in homeowners’ driveways.

Villagers have parked RVs temporarily at Laurel Manor Recreation Center during work at a storage facility.

While the work takes place, there will be an increase of RVs parked in driveways. While RVs are not normally permitted to be parked at recreation centers, some may be parked there temporarily while the RV lot is closed. Typically, the deed restrictions would limit the RVs being located in the driveways for 72 hours. 

If you have any questions, contact the District Customer Service Center at 753-4508.

