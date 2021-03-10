Offended? So what

To the Editor:

Some people are upset because they are offended. It is unreasonable to think that you will go through life without being offended. It is unrealistic, and yet, we constantly find that this person or that group, is offended. Must we examine carefully every word to be spoken, every word to be written, and every type of picture, to ensure that no one will be offended? Why this very concept I find to be offensive because it limits the manner in which I can express myself. Even the most polite expressions of thought will offend someone. So what? Life is a contact sport and none of us asked to be here but here we are, and so, we must accept that, at times, we will all be offended. I find that rather nice because whether or not we like it, we all share it in common. Even these few words of mine will be offensive to someone.

Joseph Kibitlewski, PhD.

Spruce Creek South