Thursday, March 11, 2021
76.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

13 more local COVID-19 deaths as 2.13 million Floridians complete vaccine process

Larry D. Croom

On the day when Florida reported that close to 2.13 million Sunshine State residents had completed the COVID-19 vaccine process, 96 more Floridians and 13 more local residents lost their battle with the fast-spreading virus.

Eight of the latest local fatalities were in Lake County and the other five were residents of Marion County. They are among the 1,708 tri-county area deaths, the 32,639 in Florida and the 529,849 across the country, Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University statistics show.

As of Thursday, Florida was reporting COVID-19 vaccine doses being administered to 3,895,656 Floridians. Of those, 1,766,109 had received the first dose and 2,129,547 had received the complete vaccine.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,962,651 cases – an increase of 5,065 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 1,926,494 are residents. A total of 81,861 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,169 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 81,763 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 13 for a total of 4,292;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 3,902;
  • Lady Lake up 4 for a total of 1,525;
  • Fruitland Park up 4 for a total of 696;
  • Summerfield up 4 for a total of 1,759;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up 2 for a total of 130; and
  • Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,221.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 61,885 – increase of 133
  • Deaths: 1,708
  • Hospitalizations: 3,689

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,269 – increase of 22
  • Deaths: 242
  • Hospitalizations: 519
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,937), Wildwood (965), Bushnell (871), Coleman (833) and Oxford (466).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,378 – increase of 66
  • Deaths: 584
  • Hospitalizations: 1,339
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,645), Leesburg (3,902), Eustis (2,235), Mount Dora (1,915) and Tavares (1,839). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,238 – increase of 45
  • Deaths: 882
  • Hospitalizations: 1,831
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,732), Summerfield (1,759), Dunnellon (1,276), Belleview (1,221) and Silver Springs (599). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

Related Articles

Crime

Villager’s son arrested on DUI charge after crash in roundabout

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Suspect in stolen car arrested with syringe loaded with methamphetamine

A suspect in a stolen car was arrested with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Scammers claiming to be IRS working alongside Fruitland Park Police

Area residents are being warned about scammers claiming to be Internal Revenue Service employees working alongside the Fruitland Park Police Department.
Read more
Crime

Masked man carrying shovel arrested with drugs in Coleman

A masked man carrying a shovel was arrested with drugs in Coleman.
Read more
News

Paradise Recreation Center will be closed Sunday for maintenance

The Paradise Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance on Sunday.
Read more
Crime

Driver arrested after alleged road rage attack over roundabout navigation in The Villages

A driver was arrested after an alleged road rage attack over a woman's poor navigation of a roundabout in The Villages.
Read more
Health

DeSantis touts local J & J vaccine site while blasting Biden stimulus package

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted a COVID-19 vaccination site in Sumter County giving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine to seniors. We've got the online link where you can sign up for the J & J vaccine.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,832FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
76.6 ° F
78.8 °
75 °
38 %
2.6mph
75 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment