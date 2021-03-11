CDD 7 sees opportunity to renegotiate its acrimonious agreement with PWAC

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors appears ready to seize on an opportunity to renegotiate its increasingly bitter agreement that ties them to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

CDD 7 supervisors have bristled under PWAC, which absorbs nearly 50 percent of CDD 7’s budget each year. CDD 7’s irritation with PWAC prompted supervisors to hire a Tallahassee law firm to bolster its legal representation and provide an independent viewpoint.

The supervisors see an opportunity to renegotiate its 20-year PWAC agreement, which supervisors now claim they approved under “duress.”

PWAC met earlier this week and agreed to move forward with the exploration of forming PWAC II for Community Development Districts 12 and 13 and other future CDDs south of State Road 44. Every CDD that is now part of PWAC must give its approval for CDD 12 to leave PWAC and become part of PWAC II.

“The road to PWAC II runs through District 7,” said CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti at Thursday morning’s meeting at Savannah Center.

He said he is concerned that CDD 7 isn’t getting its money’s worth out of PWAC, which includes CDDs south of County Road 466.

“If we are spending $1.2 million and only getting $100,000 back in our district, and I hope that isn’t true, that is something the residents ought to know,” Vicenti said.

He pointed to the $141,348 replacement of a bridge at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course, which is being funded by PWAC. The bridge’s original design has been criticized because the wooden bridge frequently has been under water. Vicenti questioned the inspection of the bridge and its original viability. The golf course is located south of County Road 466A.

He and other supervisors said that bridge is an example of what may be wrong with the PWAC agreement.

“It’s an opportunity to freshen that agreement in a way that is more beneficial to residents,” said Supervisor Bill VonDohlen.