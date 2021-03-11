Villager’s son arrested on DUI charge after crash in roundabout

A Villager’s adult son was arrested on a drunk driving charge after a crash in a roundabout in The Villages.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at County Road 44-A and Powell Road near Brownwood. When Wildwood police officers arrived on the scene, they found that one of the drivers, 53-year-old Stephen Paul Graf, who lives with his mother and stepfather at 1578 Long Loop in the Village of Hillsborough, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, according to the arrest report. When Graf was repeatedly asked for his insurance information, he handed the officer his vehicle’s registration paperwork.

“It was clear to me that the defendant was not aware of which documents he was referring to,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

Graf refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.