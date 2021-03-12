Friday, March 12, 2021
A big thank you from Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

As a board member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, I want to share our thoughts and thank you. In these difficult times due to the virus, our fundraising ability has been hampered to meet our goals.
During the year, we donate an average of $34,000 to various groups such as the Fruitland Park food bank, emergency aid to veterans, scholarships to students, K9 Partners for Patriots and an upcoming program in the works for local children.
We do all of this is from donations and raffle sales.  We do this at Winn-Dixie in Pinellas, Winn-Dixie at Sumter and Wal-Mart near Colony. I personally want to thank the managers of Winn-Dixie, Dan Wynn and Carla Kelly and Carrie Brown of Wal-Mart for allowing us to sell our raffle tickets.  More important, I want to thank each and every citizen who donated money and purchased raffle tickets.  We could not do anything without your contribution and kind words of support and for that we say, THANK YOU.

Mike Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

