Florida and tri-county area hit milestones in delivery of COVID-19 vaccinations

On the day when five more local residents lost their battle with COVID-19, both the tri-county area and the state of Florida hit milestones in vaccine delivery.

Four of the latest fatalities were residents of Marion County and the other one lived in Lake County. They are among the 1,714 tri-county area deaths, the 32,744 in Florida and the 531,654 across the country, Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University statistics show.

Florida on Friday surpassed the 4 million mark in COVID-19 vaccines administered to Sunshine State residents, while the tri-county area surpassed the 200,000 mark. Of those local vaccines, 85,164 have received doses in Lake County, 68,492 in Marion County and 46,381 in Sumter County.

Across the state, 4,031,776 Floridians have received the coveted Coronavirus vaccine. Of those, 1,827,988 have received the first dose and 2,203,788 have completed the vaccine process with two doses, according to the Florida Department of Health.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,967,865 cases – an increase of 5,214 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 1,931,613 are residents. A total of 81,940 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,228 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 82,006 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 15 for a total of 4,307;

Lady Lake up 6 for a total of 1,531;

Summerfield up 4 for a total of 1,763;

Belleview up 4 for a total of 1,225;

Oxford up 3 for a total of 469;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 699;

Leesburg up 3 for a total of 3,905; and

Wildwood up 2 for a total of 967.

Florida Department of Health statistics also show that as of Friday morning, 28 patients were being treated for COVID-19 at UF Health The Villages Hospital and 20 others were at UF Health Leesburg Hospital.

Of those at the hospital in The Villages, five are in the intensive care unit with one on a ventilator. In Leesburg, five patients are being treated in the ICU.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 62,042 – increase of 157

Deaths: 1,714

Hospitalizations: 3,709

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,297 – increase of 28

Deaths: 242

Hospitalizations: 519

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,952), Wildwood (967), Bushnell (875), Coleman (835) and Oxford (469).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,444 – increase of 66

Deaths: 585

Hospitalizations: 1,344

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,671), Leesburg (3,905), Eustis (2,244), Mount Dora (1,922) and Tavares (1,840). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY