Saturday, March 13, 2021
80.4 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

John M. Dunn

Staff Report

John M. Dunn

John M. Dunn, 82, passed away peacefully in The Villages, Florida on Sunday, March 7th, 2021, surrounded by family. John had suffered with COPD and congestive heart failure for many years.

Johnny was born in Eagleville, Ohio on June 24th, 1938. He is preceded in death by father John Mark Dunn Sr., mother Zila Kitty Drake, and sister Nancy Marie Dunn.

During his 62 years with Janet they raised four children. John is survived by wife Janet Carol (Faylor) Dunn of The Villages, Florida, daughter Robyn Leigh Brenner (William “Bill” Brenner) of Fostoria, Ohio, son Gregory Alan Dunn (Jeannie Rinckel) of Wilmington, North Carolina, son Mark William Dunn of Dade City, Florida, and daughter Susan René Dunn of Fostoria, Ohio. John’s surviving grandchildren are Andrew Jay Brenner of Cincinnati, Ohio, Eric Charles Brenner (Elizabeth “Libby” Brenner) of Wooster Ohio, and Joshua Michael Greer of Lakewood, Ohio. John’s surviving great grandchildren are Beatrice Ann Brenner and Otis Anthony Brenner. John is also survived by sister-in-law Jean Ellen Luman (Don Luman) of The Villages, Florida.

John graduated Valedictorian from Bloomdale High School in 1956. He married Janet C. Faylor on May 3, 1958 at Eagleville Church of Christ, lived in Bowling Green, Bloomdale, Cygnet, Fostoria, Rio Grande, and Forest, all in Ohio, and retired to The Villages, FL in 2005. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1960. John then started a teaching career of 43 years, obtaining master’s and specialist’s degrees along the way. Mr. Dunn touched the lives of many as an educator and school administrator at Elmwood Bloomdale, Fostoria City, Galia Academy, Riverdale, Mount Blanchard, Mohawk Sycamore, and Crestline in Ohio. John loved music, singing in B.G.S.U. A Cappella and many church choirs. Many who heard him sing were touched by the power and beauty of his voice. John enjoyed coaching little league and school sports. He loved playing softball and golfing. Upon retirement he played every day at Lakeland Golf Course in Fostoria.

John was a lifelong sports fan and vocal supporter of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State University Buckeyes, Bowling Green State University Falcons, Elmwood Royals, and Riverdale Falcons, and Fostoria Redmen. John and Janet were avid bridge players both socially and competitively playing duplicate bridge, the last 15 years trying for Gold status in The Villages and across the state of Florida. John loved traveling, especially taking his children and grandsons to baseball games and amusement parks.

John will be cremated and later interred in Riverview Cemetery, West Millgrove Perry Center Township. A celebration of life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Fostoria, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your church of choice:

Rio Grande Simpson Chapel United Methodist – in Honor of Pastor Michael Bernie
414 Lake Dr.
Rio Grande, Ohio 45674

Blanchard River Church of Christ – in Honor of Pastor Steve Umphress
15745 OH-81
Dunkirk, Ohio 45836

Wesley United Methodist Church – in Memory of Pastors Carl Ling and Ron Payne
1200 Van Buren St
Fostoria, Ohio 44830

Related Articles

Obituaries

Betsy Ann Strater

Villager Betsy Strater had several careers, briefly as a model and most notably as a sales representative for Royal McBee Corporation selling notch-card computing systems.
Read more
Obituaries

Carina Espejo de la Torre

In her spare time, Carina de la Torre enjoyed reading, praying and singing religious songs. One of her favorite places was the beach and she especially loved taking walks along the shore.
Read more
Obituaries

Wayne Louis Chapman

Wayne Chapman enjoyed woodworking, camping, and traveling with his wife, Ann, in the RV. One of the greatest highlights for them, though, was the last 8 years wintering in Florida, enjoying golf, and walking together.
Read more
Obituaries

Edward C. Marian

Edward Marian was well read, played golf for as long as he could and enjoyed cruising the Villages in his Cadillac blasting Sinatra music.
Read more
Obituaries

John F. Rowland

John Rowland was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield. He was active for many years as a reader and an altar server.
Read more
Obituaries

Freda Ruth (Dee) Wright

Frieda Wright was a loving, compassionate woman who touched countless lives with her smile and beautiful spirit.
Read more
Obituaries

Paul “Ben” Shepardson

Ben Shepardson was generous with his time and often helped his neighbors with their projects. He enjoyed restoring antiques, ocean activities including boating, fishing, and adding to his extensive shell collection.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,851FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
80.4 ° F
81 °
80 °
39 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
81 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
75 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment