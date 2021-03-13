John M. Dunn, 82, passed away peacefully in The Villages, Florida on Sunday, March 7th, 2021, surrounded by family. John had suffered with COPD and congestive heart failure for many years.

Johnny was born in Eagleville, Ohio on June 24th, 1938. He is preceded in death by father John Mark Dunn Sr., mother Zila Kitty Drake, and sister Nancy Marie Dunn.

During his 62 years with Janet they raised four children. John is survived by wife Janet Carol (Faylor) Dunn of The Villages, Florida, daughter Robyn Leigh Brenner (William “Bill” Brenner) of Fostoria, Ohio, son Gregory Alan Dunn (Jeannie Rinckel) of Wilmington, North Carolina, son Mark William Dunn of Dade City, Florida, and daughter Susan René Dunn of Fostoria, Ohio. John’s surviving grandchildren are Andrew Jay Brenner of Cincinnati, Ohio, Eric Charles Brenner (Elizabeth “Libby” Brenner) of Wooster Ohio, and Joshua Michael Greer of Lakewood, Ohio. John’s surviving great grandchildren are Beatrice Ann Brenner and Otis Anthony Brenner. John is also survived by sister-in-law Jean Ellen Luman (Don Luman) of The Villages, Florida.

John graduated Valedictorian from Bloomdale High School in 1956. He married Janet C. Faylor on May 3, 1958 at Eagleville Church of Christ, lived in Bowling Green, Bloomdale, Cygnet, Fostoria, Rio Grande, and Forest, all in Ohio, and retired to The Villages, FL in 2005. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1960. John then started a teaching career of 43 years, obtaining master’s and specialist’s degrees along the way. Mr. Dunn touched the lives of many as an educator and school administrator at Elmwood Bloomdale, Fostoria City, Galia Academy, Riverdale, Mount Blanchard, Mohawk Sycamore, and Crestline in Ohio. John loved music, singing in B.G.S.U. A Cappella and many church choirs. Many who heard him sing were touched by the power and beauty of his voice. John enjoyed coaching little league and school sports. He loved playing softball and golfing. Upon retirement he played every day at Lakeland Golf Course in Fostoria.

John was a lifelong sports fan and vocal supporter of the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Ohio State University Buckeyes, Bowling Green State University Falcons, Elmwood Royals, and Riverdale Falcons, and Fostoria Redmen. John and Janet were avid bridge players both socially and competitively playing duplicate bridge, the last 15 years trying for Gold status in The Villages and across the state of Florida. John loved traveling, especially taking his children and grandsons to baseball games and amusement parks.

John will be cremated and later interred in Riverview Cemetery, West Millgrove Perry Center Township. A celebration of life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Fostoria, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your church of choice:

Rio Grande Simpson Chapel United Methodist – in Honor of Pastor Michael Bernie

414 Lake Dr.

Rio Grande, Ohio 45674

Blanchard River Church of Christ – in Honor of Pastor Steve Umphress

15745 OH-81

Dunkirk, Ohio 45836

Wesley United Methodist Church – in Memory of Pastors Carl Ling and Ron Payne

1200 Van Buren St

Fostoria, Ohio 44830