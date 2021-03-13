Saturday, March 13, 2021
Two women arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop

Meta Minton

Brittany Johansen

Nicole Adams

Two women were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

A white Buick driven by 42-year-old Brittany Johansen of Lady Lake was pulled over shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, signaling the likely presence of drugs. Johansen and a passenger, 42-year-old Nicole Farmer Adams, of Orlando, were asked to step out of the car.

Both women were found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Adams was also in possession of a glass pipe, a small scale and several plastic bags.

They were booked at the Lake County Jail. Johansen posted $2,000 bond and was released. Adams was released after posting $2,500 bond.

