Sunday, March 14, 2021
82.1 F
The Villages
Home Health

2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus slow across Florida

Larry D. Croom

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus slowed significantly across Florida on Sunday.

Both of the latest local fatalities were residents of Lake County. They are among the 1,718 deaths across the tri-county area, the 32,860 in Florida and the 534,810 deaths across the country, according to the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,976,808 cases – an increase of 3,699 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,940,380 are residents. A total of 82,032 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,283 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 82,256 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

  • The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 4,331;
  • Leesburg up 8 for a total of 3,924;
  • Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,548;
  • Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 710;
  • Oxford up 2 for a total of 472;
  • Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,769;
  • Wildwood up 1 for a total of 973; and
  • Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,229.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 62,321 – increase of 100
  • Deaths: 1,718
  • Hospitalizations: 3,731

SUMTER COUNTY

  • Cases: 8,349 – increase of 10
  • Deaths: 589
  • Hospitalizations: 1,350
  • Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,976), Wildwood (973), Bushnell (878), Coleman (838) and Oxford (472).

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 25,591– increase of 62
  • Deaths: 589
  • Hospitalizations: 1,350
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,722), Leesburg (3,924), Eustis (2,251), Mount Dora (1,923) and Tavares (1,844). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 28,381 – increase of 28
  • Deaths: 887
  • Hospitalizations: 1,858
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (20,825), Summerfield (1,769), Dunnellon (1,290), Belleview (1,229) and Silver Springs (605). The Villages also is reporting 181 cases.

Related Articles

News

Villagers report driving many miles in pursuit of COVID-19 vaccines

Villagers tell their stories of driving many miles in pursuit of the COVID-19 vaccine. Many of them are wondering why they haven't been able to get the shots closer to home.
Read more
Crime

Woman completes anger management after attack on employees at Publix

A woman has completed anger management after a bizarre attack on employees earlier this year at a Publix grocery store in The Villages.
Read more
News

John Bartram DAR Chapter honors longtime Orange Blossoms Lions Club volunteer

A Villager with a long history of community service was honored recently by the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake police nab driver speeding in construction zone

Lady Lake police arrested a driver speeding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
Crime

Marion sheriff warns area residents of scam caller claiming to be deputy

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about scam calls from someone claiming to be a deputy.
Read more
News

Lake County sheriff’s deputy lauded for saving lives of two area residents

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy is being honored for saving the lives of two area residents.
Read more
News

Coconut Cove Recreation Center and pool to be closed later this week

The Coconut Cove Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance later this week. We've got the dates.
Read more
