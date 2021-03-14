2 more local COVID-19 deaths as new cases of virus slow across Florida

Two more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the number of new cases of the potentially deadly virus slowed significantly across Florida on Sunday.

Both of the latest local fatalities were residents of Lake County. They are among the 1,718 deaths across the tri-county area, the 32,860 in Florida and the 534,810 deaths across the country, according to the Florida Department of Health and Johns Hopkins University.

All told, Florida is reporting 1,976,808 cases – an increase of 3,699 from Saturday to Sunday. Of those, 1,940,380 are residents. A total of 82,032 COVID-19 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 31,283 in correctional facilities. Across the state, 82,256 people have been hospitalized.

Locally, 27 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up 5 for a total of 4,331;

Leesburg up 8 for a total of 3,924;

Lady Lake up 5 for a total of 1,548;

Fruitland Park up 3 for a total of 710;

Oxford up 2 for a total of 472;

Summerfield up 2 for a total of 1,769;

Wildwood up 1 for a total of 973; and

Belleview up 1 for a total of 1,229.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 62,321 – increase of 100

Deaths: 1,718

Hospitalizations: 3,731

SUMTER COUNTY

Cases: 8,349 – increase of 10

Deaths: 589

Hospitalizations: 1,350

Areas/cities with most cases: The Villages (3,976), Wildwood (973), Bushnell (878), Coleman (838) and Oxford (472).

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 25,591– increase of 62

Deaths: 589

Hospitalizations: 1,350

Cities with most cases: Clermont (6,722), Leesburg (3,924), Eustis (2,251), Mount Dora (1,923) and Tavares (1,844). The Villages also is reporting 174 cases.

MARION COUNTY